A Fenton man purchased the home where 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered in December.
The home belonged to Bacon's accused killer Mark Latunski, but has since been foreclosed.
The home in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township is where Latunski is accused of killing Bacon on Christmas Eve.
Bacon's remains were found in the basement of the home on Dec. 28.
A Fenton man purchased the home for $101,733.28 during an auction on Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole.
There were four bidders taking part in the auction, Shiawassee County Sheriff's Sgt. Doug Chapman said.
Latunski is due back in court on Feb. 27 for a competency hearing.
Latunski was ordered to undergo a forensic evaluation after his attorney submitted a notice of insanity defense.
A report by the State Center for Forensic Psychiatry determined Latunski is incompetent to stand trial at this time.
The judge is expected to rule on that report at Thursday's hearing.
Read our previous coverage on this case here.
