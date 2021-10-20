A Fenton man is lodged in the Genesee Co. jail on several charges after a young girl reported domestic violence to her school resource officer.
Chris Swanson, the Genesee County Sheriff said that a student went to her school and told authorities that her mother was being beaten at home.
“This is why it’s important to build a relationship with kids, children who need the protection when they go home,” Swanson said.
Swanson said Jack Boshell, 51, was the man arrested and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, strangulation, and domestic violence.
The girl told authorities that her mother had been attacked a few nights prior. When she heard the attack, she came out of her bedroom and saw her mother was being choked.
Det. Sgt. Nickleson with the Genesee County Sheriff’s office said that Boshell turned his attention to the girl and pushed her to the floor. When the mother came to her defense, he left the residence.
“If you’re being abused, come forward, tell somebody, we can get you in a safe place,” Nickleson said.
Swanson said Boshell is a repeat offender, and is going to take a plea on other cases including assault with a weapon
“When you have victims of domestic violence that feel like they can’t come forward, we want to do these messages to let you know that you can,” Swanson said. “We protect those that can’t protect themselves,” Swanson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.