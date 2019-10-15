A fatal crash in Cheboygan County claimed the life of a Fenton man.
The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to northbound I-75 at the 317 mile marker for a rolled-over vehicle in the ditch.
Deputies said someone passing by stopped to help and pulled to the side of the road to assist. Another vehicle traveling northbound slid sideways into the parked car and rolled over into the ditch.
Deputies said the vehicle was driven by Parker Dagenais, 20, of Fenton.
He died as a result of the crash.
Deputies said speed and icy roads were factors in this crash. Alcohol was not a factor and Dagenais was wearing his seatbelt.
“This is an unfortunate and tragic accident and our hearts go out to the family,” Sheriff Dale Clarmont said.
Clarmont is reminding citizens to be extremely cautious this time of year because of the weather conditions.
“This time of year the weather changes rapidly and rain can quickly turn to ice. If the roadway is wet, we need to slow down and not only be prepared for what may be in front of us but the road conditions also,” Clarmont said.
The driver of the original accident received minor injuries.
