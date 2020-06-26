A Fenton man died Friday from drowning in Lake Fenton.
A 73-year-old Fenton man jumped into the lake and the noodle he was using got away from him, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The man’s wife and a couple passersby jumped in to help him.
They got the man onto a pedestrian’s boat and after getting the man to shore sheriff’s deputies tried lifesaving measures for 40 minutes, Swanson said.
The water was about 50-feet deep where the man jumped in and he was taken to the docks near the 12000 block of Woodhull landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.