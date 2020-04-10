With a constant stream of dangers COVID-19 is posing on people, Chip Nowiki of Fenton is grateful he was able to beat the virus without much of a fight.
”I feel pretty lucky, it could’ve been a lot worse,” he said.
Chip says his symptoms began on St. Patrick's Day.
"By about 10 o’clock that night I ached everywhere,” he said. “I had a fever but unfortunately I didn’t have a thermometer to tell me what it was. I was sick all night there was no throwing up, no nausea or anything like that, just ached everywhere.”
He then talked with his doctor over the phone about his symptoms.
“I had a cough but not a terrible cough,” Chip said. “And the trouble breathing was if I inhaled very deeply, I would cough from it.”
Nowiki was prescribed an inhaler and was told to take some Tylenol and self-isolate.
As he started to feel slightly better, he says he was able to go through the drive through testing site for COVID-19 in Fenton.
That's how he found out he had the deadly virus.
But for Chip, weeks later he says he is fully recovered and thankful.
“Everybody that knew I had it is very concerned, but in reality, for me, it really wasn’t that bad,” Chip said.
He is now in the process of donating his plasma to hopefully help others battle the illness.
