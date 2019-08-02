A 65-year-old Fenton man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a mortgage assistance scam and was sentenced Friday to a year in jail.
Lawrence Sefa was charged in Livingston County in connection with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from more than 30 people through his company LAS Loan Assistance Centers.
He pleaded guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Sefa promised he could help keep homes from being foreclosed by negotiating with lenders.
Instead, Sefa did nothing and many of his victims lost their homes in the process.
“When Michigan Families are on the verge of losing their homes, the last thing they should have to worry about is being taken advantage of by an unethical business,” Nessel said. “These are hardworking men and women who needed help, but instead got cheated out of money they could not afford to lose.”
Along with serving a year in jail, Sefa paid $116,615 in restitution as a term of his plea agreement.
