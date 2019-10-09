A Fenton man won more than half a million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery.
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers on Oct. 5 to win $585,204.
He bought his winning ticket at Locke's Party Store, located at 1228 N. Leroy Street in Fenton.
"Last fall, I won $5,000 playing Lucky For Life, $2,500 playing Lotto 47, and $1,000 on an instant game all in a few weeks," the 70-year-old player said. "I'm hoping this is the beginning of another streak like that and the prizes keep getting bigger."
The man said he didn't think he won at first.
"When I first saw the numbers that were drawn, I figured the jackpot was going to roll again because the numbers were all pretty close together. When I looked at my ticket later, I knew right away I'd won."
The winning numbers were 10-11-12-13-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.