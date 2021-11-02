Sue Osborn, the city of Fenton mayor, thanked voters Tuesday night for passing a millage that will improve most of the neighborhood streets that were rated poor by an engineering study earlier this year.
The millage passed by a vote of 1,042 to 694.
“For a long time, the state of our streets has been the No. 1 complaint from our residents,” Osborn said. “We greatly appreciate the voters’ trust and the mandate they’ve given us to move forward to make Fenton even better than it is.”
The proposal calls for the city to borrow $24 million in bonds sold in three series. Every series would be paid back over no longer than 10 years and three months.
The estimated millage is projected to be levied in 2022 and would be 3.5 mills. The annual millage rate would be 3.03.
If the average homeowner has a taxable value of about $76,000, they will pay $266 more in the first year. Fenton’s engineering consultants and officials said the proposal would result in fixing 90 to 95 percent or more of the city streets rated poor.
As of 2021, 73 cities in the state have either renewed a millage that was in place or approved a new one for street repairs. Other city election results include Osborn being re-elected to a two-year term and city council members Scott Grossmeyer, David McDermott and Tracey Botecelli were re-elected to four terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.