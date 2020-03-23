Republic Services is modifying the trash pick up in the city of Fenton due to COVID-19 concerns.
Republic will still be doing garbage collection in Fenton but will only collect items in trash cans.
Any items outside the trash can will not be picked up.
This also means bulk collection will be suspended. Residents are asked not to put bulk items at the curb.
Any recycling will also need to be inside the recycling bin to be picked up.
