Ashley Palenkas is on a quest to uncover the cause of her three-year-old son’s health issues.
“It’s a dark place,” says a tearful Palenkas.
Palenkas balances tears of heartache with newly discovered tears of joy. Her son, Ryland, is leading her down a path she could’ve never predicted when she was an expectant mother just a few years ago. When Ryland was born, he was diagnosed with condition called Ptosis. He had a weak eye-lid muscle and underwent corrective surgery at age one. Palenkas says she realized there was something more seriously wrong with her baby boy.
"He didn't eat and sleep really well, moms said give him rice cereal, it will fill his tummy, he'll sleep through the night, so I did that," said Palenkas.
She says Ryland went into shock and began vomiting. She rushed him to the hospital emergency room. He was administered fluids and she says doctors told her it was a stomach bug. She says after a couple of weeks doctors suggested she try the rice cereal again.
"We did it again, he vomited to shock four hours later. We went to the E.R. and after one I.V., he stopped puking and he was a normal kid again," said Palenkas.
She spent hours researching and after several days she found other moms talking about what she referred to as “F-PIES”. It stands for food protein-inducted entercolitis syndrome, a delayed food allergy that causes severe vomiting and diarrhea.
Palenkas says a specialist in Ann Arbor confirmed the discovery but she knew something else was wrong with Ryland. She says one night Ryland stopped breaking and she once again rushed him to the hospital.
She waited months to get an MRI due to COVID, but once she did, the diagnosis was devastating.
“About an hour after the MRI, the doctor comes and he pulls me aside and says we got you a room at U.M. (hospital). It's bad. It's rare. His first vertebrae is so deformed it's pinching his brain stem," said Palenkas.
Palenkas says only one doctor in the state would perform the surgery to correct it. Ryland would undergo more than one spinal fusion surgery. She says she was told he may never talk. She says one therapist suggested she consider giving Ryland up for adoption.
“It’s something that’s hard to relate to, hard for people to understand. People don’t know what to say,” said Palenkas.
Palenkas says she did find a group of moms just like her who did understand while she was doing all her research to figure out what was ailing Ryland. She stumbled upon a website called “Extra Lucky Moms” that was made up of blogs from moms with special needs children.
“You feel less alone. You see real life experiences of children like yours and you find hope and inspiration,” said Taryn Lagonigro.
Lagonigro co-founded the website with her partner Jess Quarello. Both moms are parents to children with down syndrome. The pair bonded over being parents of children with the condition and realized there had to be so many more moms out there just like them.
“We can go back and forth and ask, does this work for you and share what works for me,” said Quarello.
The website says its mission is “to meet Moms wherever they are along their path. We are here to provide community, support and programs so all Moms can not only SURVIVE but THRIVE.”
The founders also believe it’s extremely important to be an advocate for your child because you know your child better than anyone else.
“It’s important that doctors are also looking at the child first and the diagnosis second,” said Lagonigro.
Palenkas says she’s learning how to live in the moment and be present. She said she feels less depressed having shared her story on the “Extra Lucky Moms” website because she has discovered the joys of having a special needs kid.
“I post pics of my kids and it brings more joy than any meme,” said Palenkas.
Ryland is doing well and just began walking after turning three. He’s acting as a tour guide for his mom on what she calls a beautiful journey. She says she is seeing life through a different lens and she, like everyone mom on the website, calls herself lucky.
You can learn more about “Extra Lucky Moms” and read Ryland & Ashley’s story on the site here.
