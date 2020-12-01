A Fenton native created a GoFundMe page for restaurant workers in need of money.
"Driving through the town of Fenton and seeing all of these businesses locked up, closed down," said Jennifer Horton, creator of the GoFundMe.
That's a heartbreaking reality Horton, a teacher in Fenton, sees every day.
“It’s been such a challenging year for many, and I think restaurant workers have taken the biggest hit,” Horton said.
One that will hit even harder during the holidays. But Horton is hoping to ease that blow and help. She created a GoFundMe page to bring holiday cheer during these challenging times.
"So this is the third day and we're around $9,000 that we've raised," Horton said.
Horton’s GoFundMe page includes a link to a form for people to fill out to prove they are in need to request money. It requires specific information to ensure it goes to people who truly need the money. Her initial goal was $10,000, but she doubled it after she saw the overwhelming response from donors and those in need.
“This is actually becoming pretty awesome to help people in more ways than one,” Horton said.
Chad Brennan, owner of Crust Bakery in Fenton, agrees.
"Awesome on her part because she's doing and giving back and trying to help out our industry. And I think it's fantastic," Brennan said.
Brennan has had to lay off about 10 workers because of the pandemic, people with bills and children. People who will likely struggle during the holiday.
“Obviously, they’re without a job and unemployment doesn’t necessarily cover the cost of all their expenses and bills,” Brennan said.
The money raised from the GoFundMe page aims to bring these families some holiday hope and help with whatever they need.
“I’d just like to thank her and all those people that are donating," Brennan said.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 18.
