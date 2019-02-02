Dozens of brave residents jumped into Lake Fenton for a good cause.
The 2019 Fenton Polar Plunge was held at the Fenton Moose Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 2.
TV5’s David Custer was even there to take the cold dive.
All proceeds raised will go toward the Special Olympics which includes free sports training, health screenings, and inclusive programs for more than 20,000 children and adults.
Just before the event started at 11 a.m., the event raised about $60,000 out of its $80,000 goal, according to the group's Facebook page.
