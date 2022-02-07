Dozens braved below freezing temperatures and dove into the icy waters of Lake Fenton on Saturday, February 5th. It was part of an effort to help fund Special Olympics Michigan.
A giant hole was cut out of the lake outside the Fenton Moose Lodge on Sonora Drive. This year’s fundraising goal was set at $65,000. Plungers and donators raised more than $94,800.
Many plungers made a splash at this year’s Fenton Polar Plunge with their outfits. Costumes like Richard Simmons and the Care Bears were just a couple out of several different themes from the many teams representing local businesses and organizations.
This year’s event was presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Michigan.
Special Olympics Michigan has completed six polar plunge events in 2022 and raised $750,000. It has 20 more scheduled events to reach its goal of $1,000,000.
