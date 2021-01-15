The Fenton Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit money.
There have been at least three incidents over the last two weeks of counterfeit bills being passed at different locations in Fenton, Fenton Police Lt. Jeff Cross said.
One of the incidents happened about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Fenton Walmart.
The suspect tried to purchase items with five fake $50 bills, Cross said.
The clerk immediately realized the bills were fake and contacted her boss, Cross said, adding the employees were able to stall long enough until police arrived.
The suspect, a 28-year-old Flint man, was then taken into custody. He has since been identified as Joshua Paul Hunter.
He was arraigned on Jan. 12 for uttering and publishing counterfeit bills, which is a five-year felony, and possession of methamphetamine.
“We don’t know if he’s responsible for the other incidents at this time,” Cross said.
The counterfeit bills from all three incidents ranged from $20s to $100 bills.
Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills by checking for watermarks and the security seal. In addition, they are asking businesses to invest in an infrared reader if they can afford it.
