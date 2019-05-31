A missing man has been found alive after he walked out of the river naked, according to Fenton Police.
Robert Clark, 31, went out with his dog about 9 p.m. on Thursday night and never came back.
He was last heard from around midnight, Fenton Police said.
A dog was found roaming around O’Donnell Park and Clark’s family believed it was his dog, police said.
Clark’s shirt, hat, and phone were also found at the park, police said.
Fenton Police searched the water for Clark.
He was later found by Georgetown Apartments.
Police said he walked out of the river with no clothes on about 3:20 p.m. on Friday, May 31.
Police believe he was under the influence of "something."
Clark was taken to a nearby hospital.
Fenton Fire and Genesee County Sheriff were at the park helping police search.
