The Fenton Police Department is warning about a mail scam hitting area residents.
The department said it has been brought to their attention that people received envelopes in the mail requesting donations in support of The Fenton Police Department Benevolent Fund.
The Fenton Police Department said it has not and does not solicit donations. In fact, the department does not have a benevolent fund.
If you have received one of the pledge envelopes, officers are asking that you bring it to the department, so they can take a look at it.
If you have further questions, call them at 810-629-5311.
