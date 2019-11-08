A popular Fenton restaurant is back open after a fire broke out in its ventilation system.
The Fenton Fire Department was called to the Fenton Fire Hall restaurant, located at 201 S. Leroy St., about 12:22 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
Officials said the fire started in the ventilation system of a wood-fired grill and spread to part of the roof.
Crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, and fire damage was contained to that ventilation system and a small section of the roof.
"They just had to cut a hole in the roof and flush out the vent system that was there with water," said Erich Lines, co-owner of the restaurant.
There was a first-grade class having a field trip inside the restaurant at the time, but all were evacuated without incident.
"They were towards the end of their meal. So they at least got to have the beginning. I have to commend those kids, even with all the fire alarms going off they still left a tip for the servers," Lines said.
Crews cleared the scene at about 2:20 p.m., and officials said the restaurant was already starting to clean-up the damage.
On Saturday, the restaurant posted on Facebook that it was open for business.
“Here are a couple things you learn from a woodfired hood fire in a former fire hall: the firefighters who called it home still care for it like their home and the crew that now calls it home cares for it like the joint has always been theirs,” the restaurant wrote.
