Multiple Michigan restaurants are facing emergency liquor license suspensions by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
On Friday, Dec. 4, Fenton’s the Meeting Place LLC pled its case in hopes of avoiding further suspension.
“I have always taken my liquor license seriously,” said Marlene Dedivanaj, owner of the Meeting Place LLC.
The investigation began after a Facebook post by the restaurant advertising dine-in services after Michigan’s indoor dining ban was put in place.
Dedivanaj said it was a misunderstanding.
“That was just generic copy and paste information from our normal ads that we post wherever and whenever,” Dedivanaj said.
A Fenton police officer said indoor dining took place on Nov. 19.
“There was a couple, a male and a female, seated at the bar. And another table with four people seated at it,” Officer Julie Bemus said.
On Nov. 21, an investigator from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission kept track of how many customers went in and out without takeout.
“I counted approximately 43,” said Amy Mugnolo, investigator.
Mugnolo snapped photos on the same day of a full bar and a full parking lot.
When asked if the days were a mistake, Dedivanaj said she owned up to being open on those days.
The assistant attorney general called for maximum punishment. The state is seeking maximum fines per charge as well as a 60-day suspension of the licenses and permits.
Judge Mike St. John hopes to come to a decision about the restaurant’s fate by Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.