Fenton business owners are speaking out as the city cracks down on donation bins.
City leaders said too many of the donation bins in the community are unkept and they're becoming dumping grounds.
Donation bins could soon be moved to non-visible areas.
TV5 spoke with Allen Ryckman, owner of Community Threads in Fenton, who said his donation bin is a vital part of his shop.
“It would cause us to significantly change our business model, and we might actually even have to close the location,” Ryckman said.
Recently the city has started cracking down on bins saying that many of them are unkept and are in violation of the city ordinance.
“There was a couch and a bunch of debris around them and you know that attracts rats,” said Mike Reilly, Fenton’s building and zoning administrator.
“Our bins are used to support donations. And we use that to generate sales and contribute back to churches in groups social and civic organizations,” Ryckman said.
Community Threads not only sells brand new stuff, but they also sell things that are donated.
Ryckman said his bin location helps his business get the inventory they need to stay afloat. Now the city could make him move it where it would be harder to see.
Ryckman said if he has to move his bin it could impact donations.
“In the past six months I’ve been able to give $20,000 cash to organizations here in Fenton just in six months,” Ryckman said.
Rielly said bins like Ryckman’s aren’t necessarily the issue. He said the city recently started looking into where all the other bins were from and who owned them, and it turns out that it’s hard to figure out.
Rielly said most of the bins are put on properties without permission from the owners. He adds that he’s not sure where the donations go from the bins.
Rielly said the city is working on finding a solution to their donation bin issue. He plans on trying to work with legitimate businesses like Community Threads.
“In a perfect world hopefully we can come up with something that works for everyone,” Ryckman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.