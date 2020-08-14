Fenton Area Public Schools announced its plan for the school year.
The plan gives parents two options for their students this fall.
The first option has students starting the year in online school and transitioning back to the classroom after a month.
The second option has students enrolled in virtual school for the entire year.
The plan requires everyone 6th grade and up to wear a mask in the classroom.
Everyone in pre-kindergarten and up musk wear masks in hallways a common areas and on the bus.
