Students in Fenton are getting a unique learning opportunity,
“What better way for them to get hands on learning than with some real-world skills,” Allen Ryckman said.
Students able to get that hands-on experience at Community Threads in Fenton.
“We're able to customize anything to whatever's working for that student,” Managing Partner Ryckman said.
He said the store not only offering a mix of new and gently used items, but also an opportunity for students to get to work.
“Sometimes they come in and we assess what their skills and abilities are and try to come up with something that challenges them,” he said.
Those tasks can include hanging clothes, organizing and even operating the cash register.
“It’s a way that we can work with the students, teach them skills, give back to the community, create excitement at our stores,” according to Ryckman.
And they're hoping to expand that excitement with a new location at the Genesee Valley Center called Experience Community Threads.
The owner signing a three-year lease, taking over the Forever 21 storefront next to Macy's.
“My goal is by the end of that third year, 100% of the activities are operated or involve students,” he said.
Ultimately Ryckman hopes to get students excited about learning important life skills hands on.
“If I can get one of those kids or two of those kids or a hundred of those kids excited about something different then that’s a win.”
