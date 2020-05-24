A 17-year-old Fenton female has died after a jet ski crash in Lake Fenton on May 24.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson confirmed to TV5 that the teen was driving a jet ski when she slowed down and another jet ski struck her from behind.
Swanson told us a witness said someone had fallen off a tube in the area and that is why she was believed to slow down.
The victim was transferred to Genesys where police say she died just before 7 p.m.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.