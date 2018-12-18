Traffic flow is a constant issue at a busy Mid-Michigan intersection, but it’s the proposed solution that has the community in an uproar.
The Fenton City Council approved plans Monday night for a roundabout at the intersection of North Road and Torrey Road.
“This will be Fenton’s first roundabout,” said Daniel Czarnecki, Fenton’s director of public works.
Czarnecki said something needs to be done at the intersection.
He is looking for solutions after at least nine accidents at the intersection in 2017 alone and daily traffic backups.
He said a roundabout is the answer.
“Maybe this will be a little bit better because that way traffic is always moving or has the potential to move. You don’t have to wait for the light to change and there’s no other traffic around,” Czarnecki said.
The Fenton City Council voted to proceed with the next steps to make the roundabout happen. But it hasn’t come without controversy.
“It’s not a good idea for this area,” said Dave Lampert, Fenton resident.
Lampert has lived in Fenton for 30 years and drives this stretch of the road every day.
He agrees something needs to be done in the area but like some other residents, a roundabout makes him nervous.
“A traffic light will be so much better because of the traffic that comes around on a daily basis, all of the big trucks and that. It’ll be a mess,” Lampert said.
Czarnecki said the city has invested a lot of time into what would work better. He said local businesses would be negatively impacted by a traffic light, citing a roundabout makes the most sense.
“The problem with the traffic light will be that we’re closing up driveways. The party store out there would lose their driveway and they weren’t real keen on that. If I was the owner I wouldn’t be either,” Czarnecki said.
He said since the measure has been approved, they are now looking at how to fund it.
If all goes as planned, the city manager said they could be breaking ground on the roundabout in the next couple years.
The difference could come down to the cost. The roundabout is expected to cost about $650,000. A traffic signal would cost only about $250,000, but would also require ongoing maintenance costs.
