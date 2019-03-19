A Grand Blanc man is accused of recording his coworkers and others in the bathroom at a Tim Horton's restaurant.
Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said Eric Scot Andrews Jr. is accused of secretly recording his coworkers for more than two years.
It allegedly happened at the Tim Horton's on Silver Lake Road in Fenton.
Prosecutors said a warrant was issued, and laptops and smartphones were seized.
After a state and federal investigation, prosecutors said they have identified four employees, two of whom were minors.
Prosecutors believe Andrews also set up secret cameras in people’s homes, and prosecutors said they are working to identify the victims.
Andrews has been charged with four counts of child sexually abusive material, eight counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and four counts of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person.
Andrews is expected back in court soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.