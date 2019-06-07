A Grand Blanc man accused of recording his coworkers and others in the bathroom of a Tim Horton’s restaurant is moving forward toward trial.
Eric Scott Andrews, Jr. is accused of secretly recording his coworkers for more than two years at the Tim Horton’s on Silver Lake Road in Fenton.
https://www.wnem.com/news/fenton-tim-horton-s-employee-accused-of-secretly-recording-coworkers/article_ede10184-4a9d-11e9-ae4c-c31ddb411bcc.html
Andrews was in 67th District Court on Thursday for a competency hearing before Judge William Crawford and his case was moved forward.
Andrews is charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material, two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, eight counts of using a computer to commit a crime and four counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person.
Andrews remains lodged in Genesee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
His next court appointment is a preliminary examination on June 19th.
