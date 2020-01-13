An overnight barn fire kills 10 cows and 1 horse, according to Fenton Township Fire Chief Ryan Volz.
Volz said his department responded to a call about the fire at 12:43 a.m.
When the fire department arrived on the scene, Volz said when they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed.
During the fire 10 cows and one horse were killed. Volz said other animals were on the property and was able to make it out of the barn safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.