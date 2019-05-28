A fire that swept through a home near Silver Lake in Fenton Township Monday evening, reignited three times on Tuesday.
The original call went out just before 7 p.m. at the home in the 4200 block of Lake Farms Court.
Undetected hotspots are blamed for rekindling the fire that saw several calls for man-power and mutual aid.
Fenton Township Fire Chief Ryan Volz tells TV5 the home is a total loss and the search for a cause will get underway Wednesday.
There were no injuries reported from either the initial blaze or the rekindles.
Volz said efforts to contain the blaze on Monday were hampered by the size of the home and by high winds. Once the fire was contained hotspots were able to reignite causing more damage to the structure.
Fenton Township does not have municipal water lines making access to water a problem. Some 47,000 gallons of water were trucked in from the City of Fenton and Mundy Township.
Volz said the cause has not been determined but the investigation will continue.
