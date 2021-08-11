A Fenton Township man has been arrested and arraigned in the investigation of the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
One week ago, the Genesee County Sheriff’s office responded to a call after a young female reported she had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew, who was not a family member.
James Sidick, 37, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a 15-year felony.
Sidick will appear in court on Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference in front of Judge William Crawford.
