Here's a reason to smile.
A Fenton woman was going to spend her birthday quarantined in her home with her husband and their two daughters.
But instead, Caroline Ogden's family surprised her with a special birthday parade to celebrate her 45th birthday on March 26.
As a surprise to her, Ogden's friends and family lined up their decorated cars and coaxed her outside with a birthday margarita.
“It was so sweet, I’m still in shock. It was bittersweet because I just wanted to kiss everyone as they passed by," Ogden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.