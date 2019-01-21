Ferris State University Police are asking for help tracking down a sexual assault suspect.
The Ferris State University Department of Public Safety said the assault happened between 1-2 a.m. on Jan. 19 in Big Rapids.
The suspect is about 20-years-old, 6’ tall with brown wavy hair.
Investigators said he was wearing a yellow cap and black sweatshirt.
If you have any information, you’re asking to contact the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety at 231-527-0005.
