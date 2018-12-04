Ferris State University says a football player who allegedly struck a woman at an off-campus apartment has been dismissed from the team.
The school didn't release the player's name. It says the alleged assault happened over the weekend and was being investigated by the Mecosta County sheriff's office. The county prosecutor's office was expected to review the case for possible charges.
The statement says the player has been dismissed from the football program and will be subject to university investigation for possible violations of the student code.
The school says the player didn't travel with the team last weekend for its Division II quarterfinal win. The team is preparing to play in Saturday's Division II semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.