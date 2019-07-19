It’s easy to find yourself getting into character at the Tall Ship Celebration in Bay City.
Joshua Reynolds was one of the attendees dressed up.
“I am not a pirate. Unfortunately, many people make that assumption. I am just a poor simple merchant man trying to make his way into the Plymouth docks,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds first attended the Tall Ship Celebration six years ago. He was inspired to write a book from it.
“About a ship that sails from Plymouth to West Africa and back looking for treasure,” he said.
He was dressed as his main character, but there was a slight problem – the heat.
“Back in the 18th century they hadn’t invented short sleeves yet. Some of us reenactors wish they had,” Reynolds said.
But the heat is not a problem for Andrew D’Ascenzo, the stilt-walking pirate.
“It’s actually not bad. There’s a nice breeze, lots of places to get water,” D’Ascenzo said.
This was his first time at the festival.
“So cool. I don’t know much about ships so it’s an eye-opening experience to see them for sure,” D’Ascenzo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.