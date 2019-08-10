The grills are fired up and Caseville is packed with cheeseburger lovers for the 21st Annual Cheeseburger Festival, but this year festival goers may notice more law enforcement in town than normal.
After a busy 4th of July weekend in the small Thumb town police are out in full force.
Last month reports of crowds, fights, and even an overdose were reported, but regardless of the police presence the fund has not stopped.
"Welcome to cheeseburger," tourists and taste-testers gathered together for the large festival featuring plenty of food and fun, in the small town of Caseville.
"It seems like it gets a little bit more and more, but yeah there's a lot of people here all the time," said festival goer James Horton.
Andy Miller is attending and is a former resident of the Thumb community. "You know it's fun and crazy seeing all the new people coming in, but then as you get here sometimes it can be a little crazy," he said.
It's that craziness that Miller nearly experienced first hand when earlier this summer during the 4th of July, more than 2,000 people gathered on the county park beach in Caseville.
A slew of incidents including two drug overdoses, one alcohol overdose and one person being knocked unconscious from a fight led to polices shutting the place down.
"We were actually up here, and we left a couple hours before it happened; then came back to go in and it was closed," said Miller. "I was like - they never do that."
Now Michigan State Police and additional law enforcement are being called in to help patrol throughout the city.
Many festival goers say they've noticed the increased police presence at this year's festival.
"Oh yeah," said Miller, "When we pulled in last night, these three state boys sitting up there at the police department down the road here and that's never been a thing, ever."
However, others say they appreciate the extra security.
"Yeah, cause I can remember when there was no police, but now yeah, it makes you feel safer," said attendee Geralyn Fernandez.
The festival in Caseville continues through the week wrapping up Sunday, August 18th.
