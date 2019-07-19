The excitement continues to build as more and more people make their way to Bay City to take in the Tall Ship Celebration along the Saginaw River.
The ships are docked, the crews are on dry land, and day two of the maritime festival is well underway.
“Super interesting. Super super, cool to see how they everything done,” said Aubree Harrel.
Harrel took a tour on the Picton Castle, just one of the tall ships on display at the Tall Ship Celebration in Bay City.
Harrel said she was taken aback by the ship’s 28 member crew.
“There was a wide array of people who were working on it too, like people from different places,” Harrel said. “One guy had said that he’d been on there for three years and one had been on there for three weeks. So I think that’s kind of interesting to see how people go in and out.”
Gerald Waldecker visited the sailing vessel, Denis Sullivan.
“It was the first experience seeing what’s below deck,” Waldecker said. “It was very interesting.”
Waldecker said he was blown away by his experience in the pilothouse.
“It was interesting to see the mix ancient, nautical charts and maps, along with the digital equipment that they’ve added. It was really interesting to see the two in contrast,” Waldecker said.
And Jim Schlee stopped by the Bluenose II.
“They put on a good tour,” Schlee said.
Schlee said he was impressed with this majestic vessel.
“How well it’s kept up,” Schlee said. “Yeah, it’s in really good shape. Yeah, we enjoyed it.”
For her part, Harrel said she’d like to explore the possibility of working as a crew member on one of these tall ships.
“I just graduated, so maybe, we’ll see. I don’t know, it might be fun,” Harrel said.
