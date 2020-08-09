“Majority of our money comes from alcohol,” said Nick Khan, employee at The Store in Mount Pleasant.
It’s that time of the year again in Mount Pleasant. Alcohol would be flying off the shelves at The Store faster than people would be dishing out the money to buy it.
After all, it’s The Store’s main revenue.
“They give us a chance to boost our sales and give us a chance to make some money,” said Khan.
But this year, with the pandemic and sports being cancelled, there’s more bottles of liquor in this business than there are people.
“Everything used to be crowded over, but now it’s a desolate place,” said Khan. “It’s a complete ghost town now.”
The cancellation of fall sport is not only disappointing to players and fans, but also the businesses to provide a fun atmosphere on game day.
With no sports, there’s not fans. With no fans, there’s no money being made.
“Nobody is here to buy all of this stuff,” said Khan. “We stock up on our inventory and we’re already facing loss because of the dates, the expired dates of the products are coming near and there’s nobody in this town to buy it.”
Khan has been manning the cash register. He says The Store has already felt the impact from the stay-at-home-orders in the spring.
“Cut down on inventory, cut down on hours, it’s going to affect our sales too,” said khan.
And now with sports being cancelled, it’s a tense future for this liquor store.
“We are nervous because of the situation currently as far as we can see, doesn’t look good,” said Khan.
