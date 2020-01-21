New exhibitions at the Flint Institute of Arts celebrate African American culture, community and poetic expression.
“Wonderful opportunity for us to come together,” Anthony Artis said.
Artis owns the Wonderfully Made collection which is now on display.
“It’s our first museum showing,” Artis said. “I’ve always dreamed of having our work acknowledged by a real credible place.”
Artis and his wife have been collecting African American art since 2009
Their collection now totals more than 70 works, mostly prints, but also watercolors and drawings.
Artis says it's an honor to have his first art show in Flint.
“So, to have it here done in our hometown is absolutely wonderful,” he said. We feel privilege humbled and appreciated. And it gives us hope.”
On January 26th there will be another exhibit opening by a variety of mediums from the FIA collection. The artworks explore themes of community, such as history and place, identity and representation in the African American community.
There will also be a gala held on January 25.
“It’s our 13th year, it’s our 13th gala,” said committee member Kathryn Boles. “And this year we’re doing something a little different. We’re pulling the artwork from our collection out, for African American art to be displayed."
Artis says he looks forward to showing the Flint community a part of history and his passion.
“I’m just happy to be able to share it with other people,” he said.
