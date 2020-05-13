Just days before the Big Three automakers are scheduled to restart production, a Fiat Chrysler employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed one person at the company's Sterling Heights assembly plant has tested positive for COVID-19.
A company spokesperson says the person was isolated and quarantined and that all safety protocols were in full use.
All workers must wear face masks and safety glasses, the automakers will also be performing temperature checks and health screenings for workers and visitors.
Plants are scheduled to reopen May 18.
