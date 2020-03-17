Coronavirus

A Fiat Chrysler employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Chief Communications Officer, an employee working at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant tested positive for the virus.

The communication officer said the employee has already been away from the plant for over a week and is receiving medical care.

This is the third care of COVID-19 reported in an autoworker.

On Tuesday, March 17 a case was confirmed in a GM and Ford employee.

