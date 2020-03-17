A Fiat Chrysler employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Chief Communications Officer, an employee working at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant tested positive for the virus.
The communication officer said the employee has already been away from the plant for over a week and is receiving medical care.
This is the third care of COVID-19 reported in an autoworker.
On Tuesday, March 17 a case was confirmed in a GM and Ford employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.