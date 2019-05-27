Fiat-Chrysler has proposed a merger with French carmaker Renault.
The plan aims to save billions of dollars for both companies.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a statement Monday saying FCA and Renault shareholders would split ownership 50-50.
Renault's board is meeting outside Paris to discuss the possible merger.
The companies have been in talks for weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.