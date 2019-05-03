Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reported a 47% drop in profits for the first quarter of 2019.
They say the big plunge is due to production shifts.
The company said Friday that its profit of 508 million euros ($566.5 million dollars) was down from 951 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier.
Fiat Chrysler says there's a silver lining. They still expect full year earnings before interest and taxes above 6.7 billion euros.
The car maker shipped just over 1 million vehicles in the first quarter, down 14 percent from a year earlier, due to the decision not to produce the old Jeep Wrangler alongside the new model.
North America accounted for virtually all profits.
