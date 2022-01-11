Fieger Law has refiled its lawsuit against Oxford school officials to add 11 more counts.
When the two $100 million lawsuits were first filed by Fieger Law on Dec. 9 they included two counts of civil rights violations and one count of Monell Liability.
On Jan. 7, the suit was refiled and now includes two counts of civil rights violations, Monell Liability, eight counts of gross negligence, two counts of intentional infliction of emotional distress/negligent infliction of emotional distress and violation of child protection law.
The defendants include Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Principal Steven Wolf, Dean of Students Ryan Moore, two counselors, a staff member and two teachers. The suit claims the defendants committed gross negligence, causing serious and permanent physical and emotional trauma.
The plaintiffs include two sisters, a 14-year-old freshman and a 17-year-old senior at Oxford High School. The suit states 17-year-old was shot in the neck and the 14-year-old narrowly escaped the shooting.
The suit adds the suspect of the shooting, Ethan Crumbley, allegedly posted to his Twitter account the night before the shooting, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow Oxford.”
The lawsuits states on Nov. 11, Crumbley brought a severed bird head in a mason jar with a yellow liquid to the high school and left it in on a toilet paper dispenser in the boy’s bathroom.
The following day, Oxford High School administration sent an email to parents stating, “Please know that we have reviewed every concern shared with us and investigated all information provided…[w]e want our parents and students to know that there has been no threat to our building nor our students.”
Crumbley was found searching for ammunition during class. Drawings from Crumbley contained acts of violence and threats of bodily harm, as the Oakland County prosecutor has detailed.
James and Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, are accused of refusing to take Ethan home on the day of the shooting when school counselors confronted them about the distressing drawings.
Ethan Crumbley was arrested immediately after the shooting that killed four students as well as injured six students and one teacher on Nov. 30. He was arraigned on 24 charges as an adult including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.
On Jan. 7, Ethan Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary examination and have his case go directly to trial court in Oakland County. He’ll be arraigned on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.
James and Jennifer Crumbley filed a motion to have each of their $500,000 bonds lowered to $100,000 but it was denied. Each parent is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths at Oxford High School. They have a preliminary examination on Feb. 8.
