The Midland Soccer Tournament is in the books and thousands of players and their many family members are heading back home.
But the event gave the economy a real kick start.
Kids cheered on their teammates on the soccer field as they looked to dominate their opponents.
Every field was packed in Midland this weekend for the soccer club’s annual Fusion Invitational Tournament.
Kids from all over Michigan came to play.
“It’s long and it’s boring, it’s a boring ride but it’s worth it,” said Connor Dunn, a Marquette United player. “Definitely worth it.”
Connor and his team made the very long trek from Marquette to play in Midland.
“We did good, we were 2 and 1,” said Liam Hewitt, another Marquette Unite player.
“It’s great competition,” said Pete Rohdy, the Marquette United head coach. “My wife and I actually grew up playing in this tournament and it’s one of our favorite things to do so it’s worth the drive for us to do.”
Many teams had long drives this weekend.
Many of the 154 teams had a long drive this weekend.
With about 2,200 players, those numbers are up from previous years.
The fields were absolutely packed for this tournament with 10,000 people coming to Midland, making it an insane weekend.
“It fills up the soccer fields for the weekend and it’s an awesome time,” said Bob Arnold, the president of the Midland Soccer Club. “The biggest complaint is parking, but where do you put 10,000 people really.”
Arnold said this tournament is huge for the community.
Hotels are booked, restaurants busy, as more people get the chance to see the beauty of Midland.
“And when you go out to lunch, go out to dinner, and think ‘why are these people all here?’ It just floods the community, all these people, for lack of better term, to spend money. Because they have to eat someplace,” Arnold said.
At least for Connor and his team, many are already looking forward to coming back next year.
“It was really fun, I loved it,” Connor said.
