A crash has closed all lanes on a portion of eastbound M-14 outside of Ann Arbor.
Michigan State Police report one person died in the crash at M-14 and 1-94 in Washtenaw County.
Two semis were involved in the crash and Ann Arbor Township Fire Chief Mark Nicholai told ClickonDetroit one truck was fully engulfed when crews got to the scene.
Hazmat crews are on the scene due to a fuel spill.
Eastbound M-14 between I-94 and Barton Drive is expected to be closed until around 3 p.m. according to Michigan State Police.
