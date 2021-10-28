Jorden Schmitzer
Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office

A fifth suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Birch Run Township man.

Scott Engelhardt, 65, was found dead in his home on Block Road on Oct. 15.

Death of Birch Run Twp. man ruled homicide

On Thursday, police arrested the fifth suspect in the case, Jorden Schmitzer. He has been charged with felony murder and felony firearm.

Four other suspects were previously arrested and charged. They are:

  • Faith Lord, 19, of Clio: charged with felony murder and weapons charges
  • Nolan Croton, 20, of Flushing: charged with first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact
  • Kyle Bostic, 24, of Clio: charged with first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact
  • Jordan Harrison, 24: charged with murder and weapons felony firearm
Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested in Birch Run Twp. homicide

