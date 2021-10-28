A fifth suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Birch Run Township man.
Scott Engelhardt, 65, was found dead in his home on Block Road on Oct. 15.
On Thursday, police arrested the fifth suspect in the case, Jorden Schmitzer. He has been charged with felony murder and felony firearm.
Four other suspects were previously arrested and charged. They are:
- Faith Lord, 19, of Clio: charged with felony murder and weapons charges
- Nolan Croton, 20, of Flushing: charged with first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact
- Kyle Bostic, 24, of Clio: charged with first-degree home invasion and accessory after the fact
- Jordan Harrison, 24: charged with murder and weapons felony firearm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.