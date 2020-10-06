Several people were arrested after a brawl, which included machetes and baseball bats, broke out between family members.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 4, deputies were called to a large fight.
The incident apparently stemmed from an earlier incident in Imlay City, when family members met to exchange property.
Toma Kejbo, 30, and Yosef Asak, 20, arrived in a parking lot and stated that they were confronted by Sayel Slaiwa, 35, and Latif Patris, 68.
Deputies report Slaiwa and Patris got out of their truck, one with a machete, the other with a baseball bat. Both sets of men then started to physically assault each other.
The second half the exchange then appeared on the scene, the driver, Roodi Qarchw, 21, a female passenger, and two other adult passengers were in the vehicle.
Deputies said Qarchw drove into the truck belonging to Slaiwa and Patris, nearly hitting Slaiwa. That’s when investigators believe Slaiwa and Patris began hitting Qarchw’s vehicle, hurting the front-seat passenger in the process.
Law enforcement arrived and broke up the fight, finding three damaged vehicles, multiple weapons, and people hurt. Several were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Slaiwa, from Sterling Heights, was treated for minor injuries. He’s now charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Patris, from Sterling Heights, is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Kejbo, from Sterling Heights is at the hospital. He is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Asak, from Macomb, is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Qarchw, from Sterling Heights is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.