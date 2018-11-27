A coalition of public school groups is appealing a major decision that allows Michigan tax dollars to flow to private schools.
The groups and the American Civil Liberties Union are urging the state Supreme Court to reverse an October opinion by the appeals court. The court said private schools can receive public money to help them comply with health, safety and welfare rules.
But critics say the Michigan Constitution clearly states that no public money can aid a private school. In a court filing Tuesday, lawyers say the constitution lists no exceptions. Don Wotruba of the Michigan Association of School Boards says voters settled the issue years ago.
The Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Rick Snyder approved $2.5 million in 2016 for state requirements at private schools.
