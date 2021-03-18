Stimulus checks are already hitting bank accounts, but some residents are still waiting.
"I went and I searched online too. I went back to the where's my stimulus webpage put out by the IRS. And when they searched my Social Security number and information, it came back with they could not find my stimulus," Charles Natkie said.
The Bay County resident is on disability and the stimulus checks go a long way.
"For me, when you're talking about the stimulus of $1,400, that's two months of my income that I could use to apply towards anything. And as it is now, I'm not working with much to begin with," Natkie said.
For people who have not received their check yet, review the direct deposit information. It may be going to your direct express payment card.
Thomas Falasz, of Falasz Tax and Accounting, said if you haven't filed your taxes yet, doing so may help.
"Some factors of why they would want to quickly file their 2020 tax return is if there's changes. Such as an updated address or possibly updating direct deposit information if they have changed. They also may want to file their 2020 tax return if they have added dependents," Falasz said.
According to Falasz, if the stimulus check does not come by May 17, the new deadline to file taxes, residents should contact the IRS.
"The IRS is a big organization and it's going to take them time to process out everyone's stimulus checks," Falasz said.
