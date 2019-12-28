A film exploring the significant, complicated legacy of Henry Ford has received a financial boost from a Detroit nonprofit that supports the region's automotive and labor history.
"Ten Questions for Henry Ford" is among roughly a dozen projects to receive a share of $66,000 from the MotorCities National Heritage Area.
The movie garnered about $9,000 through the University of Michigan Department of Performing Arts Technology.
Writer, director and producer Andrew Kirshner says the film is a "human portrait" that portrays the positive and negative aspects of Ford's life.
Kirshner teaches at the University of Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.