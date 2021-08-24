Hollywood landed in downtown Flint at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday night for the private red-carpet screening of a documentary about human trafficking.
“It’s a film I wish I didn’t have to make but it’s a film that will make you angry and sick to your stomach, but most importantly it will equip you to know what’s happening in your own homes and neighborhoods,” said executive producer and director Nick Nanton.
The documentary titled, “It’s Happening Right Here”, showcases the Office of Genesee County Sheriff’s efforts to stop human trafficking and catch sexual predators. Sheriff Chris Swanson leads the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, known as GHOST.
“It became clear that there were a couple people around the country trying to do things in a different way and Genesee County and Sheriff Swanson were operating at a level that was very clearly the new model,” Nanton said.
Nanton documented the team over the course of several weeks as it conducted its sting operations using decoys to capture sexual predators preying on children.
“It’s not a theatrical version, it’s real life,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Swanson said the hope is to give people around the world the right information and tools to recognize when sexual abuse to minors and human trafficking is happening in their community.
The documentary was entered into a film festival, and Nanton plans to enter it into more before it’s mass produced for the public sometime next year.
“It’s the number one documentary about human trafficking in the country and around the world,” said Swanson.
Swanson deputized Nick Nanton as a member of GHOST because of all that he did for the cause to stop human trafficking.
GHOST has arrested more than 100 people since 2018.
Swanson said he will have a huge human trafficking announcement on Friday, September 3.
