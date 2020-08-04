Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said results of Tuesday’s election won’t be available tonight.
A record number of absentee ballots cast in Michigan are leading to back ups in counting all votes in Michigan.
During a press conference Tuesday night Benson said it will be “well into Wednesday” before the full, unofficial results are available across the state.
There were no lines at polling places at 8 p.m. so in-person results will be available Tuesday night.
Benson said more than 2 million people in Michigan requested absentee ballots and around 1.6 million ballots were returned.
During the press conference Benson addressed issues the primary highlighted that her office will work on before the November election.
One of those issues is a part of Michigan law that requires absentee ballots to get to county and city clerks by 8 p.m. on the night of the election. Benson is asking the Michigan legislature to allow clerks to count ballots that were post marked before the election.
She is also asking for a change to the law that says clerks can't start counting absentee ballots until 7 a.m. on election day.
Benson said multiple times during the press conference that she’s considering the primary a great success.
“We’re ready for November and we’re ready to ensure that even in this historic election cycle, with new rights and challenges in place and a pandemic, we are ready to ensure that every vote gets counted and every voice in heard,” Benson said.
